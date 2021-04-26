Award-winning Global Marketing & Strategy leader Amisha Sethi recently joined the ‘Black Lotus’ Meditation app team as the Chief Awareness Officer. Amisha, who also moonlights as a yoga enthusiast and a disciplined meditator, will be driving global awareness and marketing for Black Lotus.

Speaking on joining the Black Lotus team, Amisha said “It is truly an honor to be taking on the role of the Chief Awareness Officer. Having been a user of the Black Lotus meditation app for quite some time now, I must say I’m personally very impressed with the perceivable positivity and kindness acts of thousands of people who are using it. Rarely do you come across an opportunity where you can contribute to the wellbeing of people at scale. And this newly orchestrated team is committed to taking the benefits of meditation with the right techniques to the latitudes and longitudes of the world.”

In her previous capacities, she has served as the former director of brand marketing for the Asia Pacific region, BlackBerry Smartphones, the former Chief Commercial Officer at AirAsia, as well as the Vice President of global marketing at Locus Inc. She is also the author of the bestseller ‘It Doesn’t Hurt To Be Nice’, an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and also holds an MBA from Amity Business School.

Something not a lot of people know about her is that she is also a model and a fitness coach by passion.

Currently considered as one of the fastest-growing meditation apps in India, Black Lotus has been worked and researched on for the past six years. Today, the app has been downloaded over 100,000 times and has touched the lives of over 1 million people. Their unique RARE (Reflect-Act-Reinforce-Evaluate) framework brings the rewards of meditation and mindfulness into all aspects of one’s life. With over half a million hours of quality meditation being logged already on the Black Lotus app, the company is now all set to expand its reach in India.

Vikram Shastry, CEO of the guided meditation app stated “We are thrilled to have Amisha as part of the core leadership team. She has a wealth of experience and passion that is going to be the key to our growth. In the next few months, the focus is on building a handpicked global team of best minds who truly resonate with our offering.”

The leadership team at Black Lotus also includes industry veteran Harish Abhichandani, group CFO at OLA, and Jaya Kumar, MD at Kalpavriksha Associates. Black Lotus is one of the most impactful apps in the world with over 250,000 user impact stories to tell.

Black Lotus is the brainchild of Om Swami, a monk, expert meditator, and bestselling author of fifteen books including best-sellers like Kundalini: An Untold Story, A Million Thoughts, The Wellness Sense, When All Is Not Well, and If Truth Be Told: A Monk’s Memoir.

Crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic have shown us the importance of virtues like kindness, mental wellness, and agility. Meditation and mindfulness can offer a helpful way to live in times of tremendous stress and uncertainties. With quality meditation, a few minutes every day, the app has proven to elevate users’ consciousness, to sharper memory, calmer mind, more efficiency, reduced stress and even improved sleep.