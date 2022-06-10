The story of Bollywood Bliss thumping success with Bollywood-hungry millennials

Bollywood Bliss is synonymous with Bollywood news that millennial audiences across the world love. It was launched in 2015 when founders recognized an opportunity and capitalized on the surging demand of content consumption on social media.

Bollywood Bliss brings entertainment news directly to the feeds of audiences in real-time, as it all unfolds in tinsel town. “Bollywood Bliss has been one of the leading players who’ve redefined the way in which Bollywood news is consumed by Gen Z and millennials. We continue to see organic growth in our aggregate reach on social media, not just the follower count. Our mission is to penetrate every nook and corner of India and wherever else the Indian diaspora resides.”

Celebrity fashion, workout routines, diets, relationships – everything coming out of Bollywood is dished out to audiences across Facebook, Instagram, and more.

“Social media is a fast-changing environment. Something that is trending today may be out of vogue by the end of the week. Keeping up with trends is important” adds Kaushambi. Bollywood Bliss serves over 300 million impressions every month across multiple social media platforms. The team has collaborated with agencies and brands like Reliance Entertainment, Amazon Prime, among others for their marketing campaigns.

Breaking entertainment news has hooked not just the 3 million plus followers, but Bollywood Bliss is also followed by some Bollywood’s biggest names. The team is looking out for new growth opportunities including expanding the platform’s footprint on YouTube.