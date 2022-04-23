Story of Akshit Photography Where Passion Turned into Profession

The story of Akshit Garg truly depicts the idea that passion has turned into a profession. Akshit, Best Wedding Photographer in Indore has had an eye for capturing moments since the age of 13. All it took was a journey with his parents to some fascinating spots in India where he took some beautiful landscapes and observed nature at its best with Sony HX100V.

*As soon as his parents recognized his skills and talent for photography, they gifted Akshit, a brand new Nikon D40 and he never looked back.

From brushing up his skills for photography with Mr. Hemshankar Pathak, camera baby, Akshit stepped into the professional world quite soon at a very young age of 15. From taking portraits for family and friends to architecture photographs, product photographs, nature photographs, and so on, Akshit managed to add two solo exhibitions in his hometown to his name by the time he turned 19. Some of the major highlights that helped Akshit’s career to grow even further.

For these exhibitions, Akshit went on a road trip to the Land of High Passes i.e., Ladakh. The trip was 21 days long where the photographer took various shots and videos of landscapes, Sky-high mountains, and so on. Among these was a time-lapse video that became the talk of the town and got mentioned in a local leading newspaper.

Akshit added another feather to his cap by working with the MP Police for a social cause during the lockdown. Akshit joined hands with the Indore Police for digital patrolling with the help of drone surveillance in order to check any illegal activities in the city.

Furthermore, Akshit enrolled in a diploma degree in photography and did a job of getting exposure and experience in visual arts as well. Over the past many years, Akshit managed to work on various projects including Product Photography, Architectural Photography, and Aerial Photography, and supervised as well.

In the year 2018, Akshit landed a lifetime opportunity of shooting the Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Yes, you heard it right!

Let’s hear some from the young talent itself, Akshit who believes in the 3P’s i.e., Patience, perseverance, and perception. He shares, “In these years, I have never even taken a weekend off. I wander around with my camera wishing not even a single beautiful moment passes without me capturing it, be it in nature or when someone smiles softly, the kind of smile that makes other people happy. More than that, it is about capturing the beauty of the moment in front of me. Beauty lies wherever you tend to search for it and almost everything, even an inanimate object has a story of its own to tell”.

With an ideology to give a new perspective to things, every time he holds the camera, Akshit founded his company named ‘Keywits Creative Technologies’ where he provides his clients every service like SEO, SMM, Graphic Design, Design and Animation, etc. under one roof.

No matter what people might have talked about, it’s Akshit hard work and never giving up mindset that he is successfully running his own company and aims to make it India’s leading brand soon.