Located in the heart of Lucknow city, near Bakshi ka Talaab, SR Institute of Management and Technology has seen a new enthusiastic wave of admissions this academic year.

The Institute, headed by Chairman, Pawan Singh Chauhan, ensured that 2020 “groups together” while learning in an unprecedented time experience the importance of a diverse range of activities that blend theory and practise. The aim of the institute is to impart learning in a way that gives students a panel of growth in their life and employment.

SR Institute of Management and Technology boasts of a stellar campus spread across 60 acres of land and provides a range of activities for students to take part in. It provides admissions in its B Tech, M Tech and MBA programmes. Teaching is imparted methodically with frequent lectures by industrial experts.

The institute values guided learning and provides a Central Library with more than 60,000 books. Project-based learning is also a key feather in the institute’s cap. It helps in eliminating the various gaps between academic syllabus and the skills needed for the industry.

With advanced labs, industry interactions in the form of seminars, visits, counselling sessions and various recreational facilities like gyms, sports, music, SR Institute nurtures its students to cultivate a creative approach and be resilient in the face of new challenges.

SR Institute, affiliated to AKTU, is also a hub of excellent placement opportunities where every session sees as many as 800 companies visiting the institute and as many as 12,000 students end up bagging great packages. A host of corporate houses, like Coca-Cola, HDFC Bank, HCL, Reliance, Aditya Birla, Unilever recruit students from the institution.

Pawan Singh Chauhan, Chairman of SR Group mentions, “We are living in a rapidly changing world where we have to adapt and respond very quickly to every situation. Here at SR Institute, we continuously aim to create value through innovation and our results are a testimony of this. SR Institute of Management and Technology believes in the power of education. ‘WAKE UP TO A BETTER TOMORROW’ is our constant mantra and guiding principle.’