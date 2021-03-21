The rapid evolution of technology has confined the world to a 5-inch mobile screen. From our daily activities to every random thing, a simple solution to all has inevitably forced us to turn to the internet. Where there are numerous advantages to it, one cannot simply ignore the fact that there are forces out there that can negatively affect children, hindering their state of mind or worse, land them in unfortunate situations. And keeping in mind this very concern, Spy Phone, a leading mobile tracker application was created.

Spy Phone Labs LLC is a US app development and software company based in New York. It is a worldwide leader in free child monitoring apps for Android and iOS phones launched this application in 2012. Since its inception, the company has witnessed over 6 million Spy Phone ® Phone Tracker application downloads worldwide.

Spy Phone was solely created as a monitoring application for parents to keep an eye on their children in order to not let them fall to the abysmal side of the internet. Since its inception, Spy Phone has earned the trust of a vast number of users with its over-the-top features that include reverse phone lookup, GPS tracking, panic button, and lost phone feature. All this information and more can easily be accessed online 24/7 via the Phonetracker.com website and interface. Not only that, but this application is also compatible with both IOS and Android smartphones and is absolutely free of charge. This application can be used to monitor activity on up to five devices at one time.

Having had tremendous success in the near past, the makers of Spy Phone decided to broaden their offerings and thus recently launched a GeoFencing feature. This new feature will allow parents to set up a boundary zone for their children to be in. If they travel with their phone outside of that area, the parents will be alerted. With this newly added feature, parents will be able to monitor the whereabouts of their children by keeping track of the application.

Spy Phone sets safe virtual boundaries for the children, and when they leave those zones, it sends a notification alerting the breaches in the virtual barriers. With this new feature, the parents will now be able to monitor each zone visited by their children and how many times. They will even receive email notifications about each zone entrance and exit.

Apart from that, parents will also be able to view the history of device movements on a convenient map in the application.

Spy Phone’s sole aim is to simplify life in the digital world by making it easy to stay connected and in sync with the people who matter most. The company also recently launched two new paid apps, Web Call Recorder and the second is Spy Phone ® Second line. And with these newer additions to this app, it is only true that in the near future Spy Phone will not only be the most used tracker application but also the most loved.