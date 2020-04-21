Soumyabrata Giri, a final year B. Tech student from Bhubaneswar, while pursuing an engineering degree from the Gandhi Institute of Technology, is also side-by-side preparing to become CEO of his company.

It all began when he was 16. It was the time he had written his first-ever blog. It didn’t take him long to realize what he wanted to do in his life. He kept on writing blogs regularly for many years. And it is the result of that today he is regarded as one of the youngest bloggers, entrepreneurs, and an inspirational personality.

Through his observing and marketing technique skills, he can help many brands reach the right audience. Today, he has become one of the youngest influencers in the field of digital marketing. After his college time, he is managing all the tasks by himself without losing any focus.

Soumyabrata Giri is now 20-years-old. But as the saying goes, age is just a number. Although many people will believe he is too young to become an entrepreneur, he has proved all those people wrong by becoming the founder and CEO of his website, www.socialarmy.co. It is an influencer marketing agency born to help brands with their budget and achieve digital reputation.

Unlike many, he knew which path he should move on to become successful. Also, he believes in leading everyone through the journey. Through his digital marketing knowledge and skills, he is helping many companies achieve their digital goals while coping up with his studies. He is a great example of a budding entrepreneur and a lifetime learner.

To date, Soumyabrata has offered his services to over 10,000 satisfied clients all over the country. His online branding services became popular and he started giving PR services to various brands and celebrities. Among the most prominent personalities are Abner Official and Karan Kundra.

Although his success does all the talking for him, only he knows how much hard work and time he has invested to master these skills. It’s because of his consistent efforts and effective marketing strategies that Soumyabrata has emerged as one of the youngest bloggers and entrepreneurs.

Apart from helping brands grow by word of mouth, he is also the master of social media promotions. Soumyabrata Giri offers marketing solutions for all kinds of social platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, etc. You name it; he has it.

At this young age, he has achieved goals that even many experienced marketers lack. He has proved time and again that if you have a worthwhile goal in your mind and you’re up for doing continuous hard work, then nobody can stop you from achieving success.