It is when ordinary people rise above the expectations and seize the opportunity that milestones truly are reached. This popular belief came true for the young lifestyle and beauty blogger Somya Gupta recently.

Somya runs her personal blog on Instagram called ‘@thesassthing_’ which is all about lifestyle, fashion, beauty, skincare and hacks. While Somya has been spreading millions of smiles through this lively feed on Instagram, she recently surpassed a total following of 700k on Instagram.

This milestone has been special and Somya celebrated this achievement with her fans by sharing a series of stories on Instagram which included a happy dance as a part of the reduced celebration due to the COVID restrictions in place.

Somya seemed extremely emotional and thanked each of her followers for their unrelenting support and unconditional love. She made it a point to remind each one of her followers how much she appreciates this and considers it to be a blessing for her. Somya is now amongst the world’s top creators.

This is a great feat for an average middle-class college going student who turned to blog after she experienced the great love and attention her casual works received back then.

Today, Somya is a full-time content creator and has successfully created a bond with her audience. Her YouTube channel Michu is all set to hit the 100K mark. This young creator displays great potential as she has developed a knack for spreading happiness with the power of her smile.