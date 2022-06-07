Social Workers, Dr Gaurav Grover, creates social awareness by celebrating World Environment Day

Since the advent of the industrial revolution, the protection of the environment has become our top priority. One day for celebrating the environment is really not enough. It should be taken care on a daily basis. But, on this day of June 5, we can certainly make a promise to take care of our mother nature and make Earth a better place. Keeping up with the theme of United Nations Environment Program of this year`s World Environment Day is ‘Only One Earth’, Dr Gaurav Grover and New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) celebrated the World Environment Day in association with the Embassy of Myanmar in India as co-host, at their Embassy premises in New Delhi on Saturday, 4th June, 2022.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti.

The event kick started with Mrs. Palka & Dr. Gaurav Grover welcoming everyone and sharing his thoughts about the awareness activities. It was followed by an address from H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador, the republic of the union of Myanmar, New Delhi & other dignitaries present like Dr. Vijay Jolly, on this year’s theme and Myra Grover sharing the message of the Secretary General, United Nation’s.

Shri. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Hon’ble Minister of State for consumer affairs, food and public distribution and environment, forest and climate change, Government of India was the invited Chief Guest for the occasion.

Guest of Honor’s Shri Vijay Goel, Vice chairman, Gandhi smriti and Darshan samiti, Shri. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament graced the event and inspired everyone with their thoughts and views. Yeshaya Grover, student of Sardar Patel Vidyala shared her views along side Rachna Sharma, Harvard Alumni and Ashna Dhanuka, motivational speaker and life coach.

The highlight of the event was the book launch by Shri. Vijay Goel, Shri. Manoj Tiwari and other dignitaries present, on – Sustainable Living: India’s Road to Eco-Friendly Luxury Consciousness written by Dr. Gaurav Grover.

It was unveiled by H.E. Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica , H.E. Fleming Raul Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay, Mrs. Anuradha Joshi, Principal Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Mrs. Rupal Dalal, Director, J.D. Fashion Institute, Mrs. Pinky Anand, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, among the others present on the stage who have shared their thoughts in the book.

The evening witnessed ‘Fashion for a cause’, with the showcasing of Sustainable and Khadi garments by ace fashion designers from India – Rina Dhaka, Samant Chauhan, Charu Parashar, Diksha Khanna, Ashima Leena and Pallavi Singh displaying the best of Make in India. Fashion Designers from Myanmar – Thet Hnin Aye and Myo Min Soe, who`s range made from sustainable fabric was also showcased during the evening.

“Influencing and impacting civil society through advocacy work is our NGO’s motive. We should raise awareness to protect nature and look at various environmental issues that are growing day by day. This day acknowledges us with the chance to broaden our vision, our opinions and our responsibilities toward preserving & enhancing the environment.” Said, Dr. Gaurav Grover, Chairman, New Delhi Social Workers Association.

Manoj Tiwari said, “Let’s nurture the nature so that we can have a better future.”

H.E. Jason Hall (Jamaica), H.E. Vijay Mehta (Romania), H.E. K.L. Ganju (Comoros), were also seen marking their presence among the many diplomats present.