It’s difficult managing academics, as well as professional interests and not everyone can do it with ease. Khushi Hegde, an 18-year-old BMM student is one exception. She not only is managing her academics well but influencing many on social media.

Khushi is a fashionista from a very young age and later started her influencer career. Experimenting with all types of fashion styles, Hegde carries them with ease. She dons the ethnic look the best over the others.

Speaking about the art of balancing Khushi says, “It’s difficult but not impossible. I am in love with what I am doing. Studies are important so is standing loyal to your career interests. I am glad that I am able to do both. I made sure I give proper time for my studies.”