The music industry is always brimming with new talents who amaze us by their work and performances. Amrit Singh Sagoo is one of those emerging young talents who are stealing the show with his amazing performances. He is an Indian origin Punjabi who was born and raised in Edmonton, Canada.

Music has always been his first love and he wanted to pursue it as his career. After dropping out of school, Amrit Singh Sagoo aka ELLEVN went to a tech and media company so that he could gather the resources to fuel his dream of becoming a musician. Starting his own independent music career wasn’t easy so he had to be ready for all the hurdles that would come in his way.

However, with years of hard work and sheer determination, he finally realised his dream. By MCing high level events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, ELLEVN was able to network with big figures in the entertainment and music industry that allowed him to start mastering his art behind the scenes. In 2014, Sagoo co-founded Young and Brave Music which was dedicated to providing an artist-driven platform without major label gimmick.

Since then, ELLEVN has worked with many international superstars including Dr. Zeus in a cultural collaboration with Snoop Dogg. ELLEVN dropped his debut single ‘CLOSER’ in 2019 which features Curtis Young and Dr. Dre. He is also currently working on several singles with an upcoming album in 2020.

Today, Amrit Singh Sagoo aka ELLEVN has become a brand. Over the years with his determination he has become an inspiration for many young aspiring musicians.