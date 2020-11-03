Shruti, who hails from Dehradun, India finished her schooling from Delhi and accomplished her graduation from Lucknow University before moving to Scandinavia Make-Up School, Europe from where she acquired the knowledge of make-up and made her career in this field.

She also worked as a make-up artist in Barcelona and has a really strong portfolio backing her talent. Her passion and dedication towards her craft make her one of the best in the industry. Influenced by trends but never a prisoner to trends, she leads and makes her own path and now wants to share her knowledge and skills with other make-up enthusiasts.

She is now strongly introducing American and European techniques of eye-makeup practice on the arm, which is more convenient and pocket friendly for students.

SKMI (Shruti Kukreja Makeup Institute) is an initiative to help young makeup artists and upgrade their creative skills. SKMI offers a wide range of professional courses, basic hair, and makeup course helps understand the basic skin analysis from understanding complexions and appreciation, colour correction, and the best products and basic to advanced hair and makeup course which teaches students how to enhance and beautify the face according to the complexion and features.

Pro- master class is at a higher level. Shruti believes that everyone has a creative side and she is passionate to help and enhance their creativity. Her deep knowledge about fashion, makeup and hairstyling makes her a versatile beauty professional with years of experience. She is known for having one of the best hands in bridal and engagement makeup and hairstyles. Her eye for colours and understanding of shades, tints, and tones has made her an immensely talented makeup artist.

“Elegance comes from being as beautiful inside as out,” says Shruti who advocates aesthetic makeup. She is a creative and focused artist who takes control of every job she works on with exceptional professionalism and can provide a customized look according to the features of a person.

Today, the makeup industry is one of the fastest-growing and highly challenging industries in the world and Shruti is a trailblazer by opening SKMI and supporting young makeup talents and teaching the latest international techniques and providing the best products out there.