Delhi, the dilwalon ka sheher is known for its liking of grand events. Each sangeet is a music video, each wedding a remake of a Bollywood blockbuster. Parties get the chandelier swinging and concerts have the crowd jumping.

In a city where people’s expectations are always high for social events, it takes an eclectic mix of talent, variety and pizzazz to please the crowd.

Wait, why does this sound familiar?

Well, it sounds familiar because Show Stoppers The Band – the Delhi based band are exactly that. A dynamic mix of artists who never fail to rock the house.

Each member of this six man (and woman) show contributes to a unique group dynamic. Everyone has a different flavour which they pour into the band to serve on the platter, the best possible live show.

Their hype creator Bhuvan Vikram singh energy is infectious and leaves the crowd anxiously waiting for the musicians to come in.

Rao Gaurav and Shipra Bagh – the singers have unmatched vocals. While Rao Gaurav is a trained singer familiar with music since his childhood, Shipra Bagh is a playback singer with decade’s experience. Together, there is no song across any genre that these two can’t deliver.

After Bhuvan warms up the crowd, Rao Gaurav and Shipra Bagh strike the iron while it’s hot with their singing.

Then the night is moulded into a masterpiece by DJ Abhi, Rinku and Tarun Raj.

DJ Abhi has not only worked with icons like Jassi Gill, but also played internationally in half a dozen countries. He spins out the best tunes that keeps the crowd on their feet.

Another international player in the group, Rinku shows his magic on the Dhol.

Tarun Raj’s skills on the percussion instruments complement the magic created by the Dhol.

Now, does it come as a surprise that a band that features all of Delhi’s favourite songs, tunes and beats, is itself a favourite among the public?