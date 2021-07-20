Women travelling solo is a phenomenon that is still quite new to the world at large, but the idea of travelling solo in a male-dominated nation is needless to say, extraordinarily unusual.

Shivangi Sharma is a free-spirited person who loves travelling to various places and breaking the stereotype that women cannot travel solo. The gipsy soul has been travelling across the country for quite a while and is setting great examples for women and the Indian culture where travelling solo is still a myth.

When Shivangi had taken a solo trip to the northeastern states, many people stated that it is not safe to travel solo, especially for a young girl because of safety issues. But this did not come in between her desire to complete her trip to find how beautiful those places were. The Chief Minister of Assam even met her and applauded her efforts which proved to be a motivating factor for the lady to keep going.

Shivangi Sharma is a lawyer by profession but a vagabond by heart. Her love for travelling is immense and gives her a certain amount of peace that is not measurable and her social media is a testimony that showcases her wonderful travel events. The young traveller is famous for exploring 29 states in 39 days for which she was even interviewed by BBC World Radio service. She makes sure to drive herself and explore every nook and corner for an authentic experience. Not just that, she has even gone ahead to broken the myth about travelling with pets.

For her incredible travelling experiences, the inspiring young woman has been interviewed by The Telegraph, Times of India, The Tribune, Daily Post, Hindustan Times, Punjab Kesari, Jagbani, Amar Ujala, AIR in Mizoram, News 18, North East Live, Bangla News, etc for creating awareness and posting about all her travel journeys on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channel.