Malsons, a dynamic music label dedicated to discovering up-and-coming artists, has successfully launched yet another fresh talent – Manish Joshi, the singer of “Jaan Jaan” a raging hit across major music streaming platforms.

The emotional song has rightly become popular with the listeners because of its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics. Jaan Jaan’s music video has over 5 million views on YouTube and also boasts of a record of over 22 million plays on Gaana and Wynk.

Commenting on the success of his hit single, Manish says, “Jaan Jaan is a truly special song in my life and I am very grateful to Shivam and Malsons for this debut. I am here because of them. I did not expect our song to reach the amazing milestone of 20 million plays on Gaana in such a short period and I am extremely happy with the response we have gotten on both Wynk and YouTube. We are really excited about our next song “Mere Hisse” which will be released on January 6, 2021.”

“Our vision is to empower creators and artists to establish a niche in the music industry. The company is focused on producing music that will reach a global audience and help its artists to stand-out, every time. The massive success of Jaan Jaan is an example of sheer talent and originality that Malsons aims to nurture and promote,” said Shivam Malhotra, founder of Malsons.

Malsons Media is a content incubator based out of Mumbai and Los Angeles with areas of focus in Music, Films & Television financing, and Media-Tech. Malsons is the winner of Business Connect India’s ‘Start-Up of the Year 2019’. Malsons Media is the Indian arm of Malsons and operates a young independent music label with a focus on Hip-hop, EDM and Indian Pop music.

Malsons signed a strategic partnership with distributer Believe International in March 2020 to distribute its music to a worldwide audience. In addition to its international investment portfolio over films and television IPs, Malsons is also an official Indian content partner for Snap’s Live Stories division.

The music label has additionally acquired Black Magic Music, Grand Media – a joint venture with Los Angeles based production company Shatterproof Films for the creation of television content for HBO and Showtime in USA and RadF – a Live music and online radio streaming platform.

Shivam Malhotra is the founder of Malsons Media. He is a young but seasoned entrepreneur with a six-year stint in the US where he graduated with honours from the University of Southern California.

He subsequently worked for leading American film production companies like Walter Parkes + Laurie MacDonald Productions (a DreamWorks affiliate) and Captivate Entertainment (Universal Studios owned) before launching Malsons in 2018. Shivam was one of the early hires in the content team of Snapchat in 2015.