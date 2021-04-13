Sezgin Mangjuka, born in Kosovo, is a Digital entrepreneur and marketing expert. He is the founder and CEO of Pixatronix, a full-service digital media agency that partners with businesses to boost their business outcomes.

He failed in class 10 and lost hope of securing a future. Even when he applied through distance education, he failed again in the 12th class. However, everything’s changed for him now. He’s one of the youngest Social Media Maestro (Manager) in the country.

Sezgin Mangjuka is counted among the youngest self-made first generation businessmen. He is one of the most abiding success stories in the business. Through his visionary and compelling leadership, his company has emerged as one of Kosovo’s most diversified and successful companies.

Sezgin started his entrepreneurial journey when he was 17 years old. He dropped out of college and launched his first start‐up Pixatronix in the year 2016. He borrowed about Rs 1,200 from his father to build an online community, an incredible achievement for a child who loves to code but is largely self-taught.