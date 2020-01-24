It is said that nothing ever grows until you step out of your comfort zone. To grow in life, it is necessary to risk it all without playing safe. There’s nobody better than Sarvesh Pancholi who proves it. He is a speaker and researcher from Indore, India.

Sarvesh is born and brought up in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and he loves to explore tech gadgets. He likes to meet people who are doing prominent work in their respective fields and he feels that every individual teaches you something new and it gives you a boost to do better in life.

When he completed his school, he was confused about which stream to choose. Being just 17 and influenced by his friends, he took up engineering but later realized that he was not meant for it. He dropped out of engineering. He gave himself sufficient time after changing his stream to learn the new skills required to make a successful business online. He strived for perfection and did not want to do anything in haste. A career as an engineer had several job opportunities but his heart desired something else.

By the end of 2018, he moved to Delhi searching for good funding for his business ideas. He also kept his options open to work as a freelance marketer and business consultant. Managing time for studies and his freelance projects was a strenuous thing but his efficiency made it easier.

Currently, he is the CEO and founder of DigiHakk where he trained more than 2000 students in Internet Marketing in India. He covered almost every metro city with his Free Awareness program on Digital India. Also, he is a well-known speaker and has delivered more than 300 speeches worldwide online and offline and is planning to invest more in his company. India needs people like him who invest here in India and help young people who are intelligent and looking for a job.

At the age of 23, he has achieved more than a common person of his age.