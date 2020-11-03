Santul, the director of Chandna Group, recently inaugurated his new factory setup in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, increasing the monthly capacity to produce 2,50,000 tonnes of high-quality marble and granite from the current 1,75,000 tonnes.

Santul saw a tough time for his company during the covid outbreak. When asked how he coped with his mindset and simultaneously planned to expand his business at this point of time when there is so much uncertainty about the future, he felt quite optimistic about his approach.

Santul firmly believes that there are two categories of people in this world. One, who just passed their time during this entire covid outbreak and took their life the way it was going.

Then came the second category of people, who took charge of the situation, accepted the reality, accepted the losses they have incurred and have moved ahead of it. They knew that even during the hardest times, there’s just one thing that you got to focus at, and that is, to grow.

Santul Katahra says being an entrepreneur is exciting, but equally demanding. Every entrepreneur has to bite off mouthfuls every day and still sleep with the thought of an impending, super busy day awaiting.

Entrepreneurship is a state of mind that entails many personal and professional traits. Being able to launch, execute, grow and scale a business is an intellectual exercise involving a lot of research, networking, planning, business strategy, marketing, sales, and a number of related activities.

As a result, entrepreneurs have to jump between tasks, hop on calls, attend events, and be extra careful with each and every decision for their business endeavour. Managing their time properly is an invaluable skill and extremely rewarding in the long run.

The question begs itself, how are successful entrepreneurs able to juggle so many crucial tasks and responsibilities without letting any of them fall?