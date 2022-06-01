Santhoshi Reddy redefines accessibility with BeautyKart

E-commerce websites have been our only resort to get our hands on just beauty products, but most importantly, those in the hygiene and wellness categories. According to an E-commerce industry report by IBEF, it is estimated that The Indian E-commerce industry has been on an upward growth trajectory and is expected to surpass the US to become the second-largest E-commerce market in the world by 2034. By recognizing the void of an authentic online marketplace, BeautyKart has entered into an E-commerce Avenue to transform the beauty and personal care retail space in India.

Further, BeautyKart has ramped up its beauty, personal care, and lifestyle portfolio with its curated list of international and Indie brands by charming its way through the beauty and personal care space in India. The E-commerce company is all set to revamp traditional E-Commerce by curating a personalized shopping experience with technology. The company has emerged to be the most loved website for personal care products which is credited to the hassle-free shopping experience it created for customers.

“We continue to add more premium, Indie, and drugstore brands to our e-commerce chain, and also intend to do the same with physical stores”, said Santhoshi, CEO of BeautyKart. She further added, “We have doubled our beauty, personal care, and lifestyle offerings by adding more domestic and international brands to our collection. Also, we are planning for physical retail expansion. All these measures are sure to outperform existing digital eCommerce platforms in the coming years.”

BeautyKart is an established beauty and personal care E-Commerce that sells authentic and affordable products to people from all across the country. From premium skincare and cosmetics to high-end wellness, and personal care products, It has everything under its umbrella. Recently, the online store added renowned international and innovative brands to its dynamic portfolio. Some of the popular brands on the list include Cosrx, NYX Cosmetics, and Dr. Jart, among others. The company has also integrated technology and has built better cataloging to meet the growing needs of its consumers in parlance to the dynamic demographic distribution in India.

The company had its breakthrough in the pandemic as it drove more shoppers online. It is now broadening its offerings and considering an omnichannel module to lead in the beauty and personal care space in India.