When thinking about a new business, very few people think about the buzz they need to create when they launch. Most businesses will spend a lot of time getting branding right, working on the website, spending hours arguing over font styles and at this moment they will launch to no one.

They will have no ready to buy their products or services outside a few supportive friends and family. This is a business failure. The business will take a long time to figure out the right messaging, find an audience that will be willing to purchase and eventually die during to a lack of funds.

This is a typical mistake made by millions of businesses. If these businesses thought about how to create a buzz, how to validate an idea, how to build a community before they launched, they would be much more successful.

Samit Max Patel, the founder and CEO of Joopio, the product marketing agency, has created a system that will help businesses avoid many of these pitfalls. Samit’s agency, after all, has built up a fierce reputation as a leader when it comes to bringing products to the market. He has huge everyday brands fighting to get his agency to take on their projects.

The TLFES system which Samit created has tried to create a simple system that anyone can apply to launches. Whether you are bootstrapping or a NASDAQ 100 company, it will bring success if applied properly.

Over the years, Samit has established himself as a serial entrepreneur in the marketing industry. Under his assistance, here is a curated list that best discusses product launching.

1. Not delaying:

A survey has concluded that more than 45% of the companies who look forward to their product launch postpone the event. The possible reason for the same is dwelling upon decisions and overthinking. He implores fellow business owners and his audience to stop holding on to things and be decisive. Organizing the launch properly involves providing value to the customers and hence the product should reflect your customer’s needs.

2. Be inclusive:

Businesses need to consider the complete experience of a consumer while launching a product. From sales reps to marketing collateral, everything has a position in the project. Building an overall roadmap that can help complete the user experience is crucial.

3. Start from the end:

One of the best strategies to understand this theory is to start with a why. Why is the event being undertaken? Why is the product being launched? This system will help you understand the customer need and work accordingly.