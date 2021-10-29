Ronak Kothari bats for vertical farming and drones for Indian agriculture in future

In recent years, concepts and innovations such as vertical farming, the use of drones and satellites have emerged as game-changers in agriculture. Vertical farming, in contrast to traditional methods, is a modern strategy that involves crop production in vertically stacked layers, thus maximizing space utilization.

It ensures a consistent output, lowers labour costs, minimizes water use, and improves energy efficiency as it is done in a controlled environment.

Ronak Kothari, CEO, Kothari Agrico said, “Drones and satellites have really been significant in improving yield and reducing waste. They’ve transformed crop monitoring by giving farmers real-time information on soil quality, crop requirements, pest susceptibility, irrigation frequency, weather forecasts, and more.”

“As with revolutionary agricultural implements, Kothari Agrico has already made the life of farmers easier. Vertical farming and drones are surely the future of Indian agriculture, so we’re expanding our training programmes for farmers to help them accept new technical tools and reap the benefits of real-time data,” he added further.

Since such information is readily available, cultivators can properly acquire and manage their resources, as well as plan all of their upcoming activities. With the world’s population growing and the demand for high-quality food rising, it’s more important than ever to adopt modern technology to make agriculture more sustainable.