Everything about Rohit Reddy is extraordinary and larger than life – be it his dreams, his zeal for fitness, his taste for fashion and fine living, or his pursuit to build the biggest and most luxurious and iconic structures.

If you ask what has worked for Rohit, then undoubtedly it is his passion and the single-focused pursuit and belief in his ideas. He understood very early on that people were ready to pay for quality and more so if the company has the right delivery credentials. It is with this strong belief that Rohit set out in 2006 to fulfil his dream of bringing the best of luxury real estate to the people of Hyderabad. He chose to focus on homes that are remarkably lavish, perfectly positioned, and sustainable, all while meeting the best of international standards.

Going by the conviction that an entrepreneur needs to be hands-on, he put together the best and the right team that understood and believed in his vision. From the very beginning and from the top to bottom, he inculcated the value of uncompromising quality and finishes, without which there is no true luxury.

Whichever project Rohit has embarked on, under the aegis of his company Signature Developers, it has been something original, and different. Signature One, his pioneering project, was the most expensive and luxurious project in Hyderabad, not only in terms of its design, aesthetics, finishes, and location but right down to how it was marketed and sold, its branding, communication and the gala launch party featuring a fashion show by none other than India’s iconic Manish Malhotra. This set of much coveted 25 exclusive apartments, tucked away in the aspirational locale of Banjara Hills, is today home to some of the most well-known names in Hyderabad.

The remarkable success of Signature One laid the foundation for the next project – Signature Horizon. With this apartment block, currently under an advanced stage of construction in Dollar Hills, Manikonda, the bar has been positioned even higher. Magnificent views of the legendary Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi Tombs, multiple sporting and recreation options complete with a roof-top infinity pool, a lush green central courtyard, and much more, will make owning an apartment and living here a dream come true for a select 82 families.

Signature’s third project, with mansions spread over one acre and half-an acre, is unseen and unheard of. Signature Estates, Rohit Reddy’s vision to craft and deliver unparalleled luxury is currently progressing at a fast pace. It is a remarkable gated complex of 94 mansions spread gloriously over 108 acres, located in Maheshwaram, close to the airport.

The main highlight of Signature Estates will be the expansive 30-acre natural waterbody and the golf putting greens spanning more than 400 m in length, onto which all the streets of the township shall open and the massive clubhouse spread over 70,000 sq. ft., replete with every sporting and recreational amenity desired by the connoisseur of fine living. In Rohit’s own words, “Within the next 3-4 years, I want to be known as someone who followed his dreams and made a difference in everything he ventured into; in the process creating employment and opportunities for others, and making a difference in their lives. Perhaps the headlines will soon read, ‘RR – his entrepreneurial achievements are unparalleled.’”