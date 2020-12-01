Food and shelter are the two basic elements of nature that are required by every single creature on this globe for their sustenance. And whenever there is a rapid increment of people being deprived of even the basic necessities, someone turns up for them.

Meet Rohit Reddy, a young entrepreneur of Hyderabad who emerged as a big support for many shelterless people. He is a man with altruistic personality who always felt others’ problems as his own and has a vision of providing shelter to each and every individual. Rohit, from his early childhood, never compromised regarding quality and always wanted to deliver his best in every sector.

But quality comes from true knowledge and experience. Rohit did Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Not only he enriched his technical knowledge about the industry but also had new experiences and innovative ideas to experiment in Hyderabad. Not recklessly following the conventional techniques, he revolutionized the market by his extraordinary ideas and his out of the box thinking.

He has a strong vision of transforming his city Hyderabad into a city of dreams where even the common man can easily afford a luxurious lifestyle.

All these achievements are outcomes of strong dedication, determination, and enthusiasm. He pioneered his first project ‘Signature One’ which set a benchmark in the real estate industry. Signature One, as always said by Rohit, is not an institution built up by an individual but is a result of the hard work of a marvellous team which translated his vision into reality.

Rather than running the institution like a commercial forum, Rohit always treated it like a family and the employees as his family members. Under his stunning management, the company is coming with meticulously planned projects and serving the city with some special efforts.

The company has a strong belief of raising the lifestyle of people by rendering them luxurious, perfectly positioned and sustainable homes which have interior designing and services of international standards.

His second project, Signature Horizon and Signature Estates will consist of 82 apartments offering a tremendous and peaceful view of the city’s skyline.

He always believed in building strong customer relationships rather than doing pure sale-purchase.

Like the name of his projects, Rohit wants to set a signature mark on the globe.

Growing individually is another thing but carrying the entire team with you is something different and illustration of true leadership. Building such a large empire at such a young age is really an astonishing task.

One can easily connect with him on Instagram @therohitreddy1.He is a humble guy who loves to share his experiences and one can learn a lot of things from him.