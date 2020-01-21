Every filmmaker has got a different vision to make something interesting for their audience. Rohit Kishnani is known for the horror genre in Bollywood. He recently hit the headlines when he introduced American backwoods style thriller film in Bollywood titled Kyun: The Killer Night.

Rohit, along with his brother Rohan Kishnani, has been investing in several Bollywood films. The duo has been working on several projects together including music videos. With having launched more than 10 music videos with Zee Music Company and T-Series, the brothers are making smart investments and producing some really good stuff for the audience.

While both of them hail from Canada, their roots are from India and they are trying to bring a change in Bollywood with American style films. Moreover, the brothers have two production houses – Rohit Kishnani Productions and RSR Films where they plan to produce a lot of music videos.

Some of their best works include the song titled ‘O Jaana’ with music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which had actress Iqra Aziz in it. The talented brothers have worked with many other renowned singers like Mohammed Irfan, Mika Singh, Fateh Doe, and Aishwarya Majmudar among others.

As a producer, Rohit has produced music videos named Pyar Jatt Da, So High, Lariya Ishq, and many others. His latest work was a music video titled Tere Bajon which was released in December 2019.

Soniye and Kala Suit were also released in November last year. While speaking about his experience Rohit said, “A filmmaker has got his/her own freedom to make a film. In these recent years, I have shifted my focus towards making some relevant cinema for the audience and me along with Rohan will soon be working on some films which will be releasing soon.”