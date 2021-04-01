Rohit Bagh aka Rohit Bagh is one of the eminent Digital Marketers and also a young Digital Influencer. Rohit Bagh is a 21-year old boy whose inclination was to become an Online Marketer at his early age.

He was born in Kanpur, UP on 18th July 1999 but now his hometown is Kolkata, West Bengal. He passed his 10th standard and senior secondary level from HPU University.

Rohit Bagh wants to lead the way from the front. Conceivably, because of that, he is one of the youngest Digital Marketers of today’s generation. When other children of this age were confused about what they have to actually do in their life after the completion of college or school, he figured out his passion, dreams and decided to take a stand in this world as one of the youngest Digital Marketers.

He is sharp in order to determine his own goals and how to accomplish them in a sufficient manner. His distinctive character makes him a youthful Digital Influencer. Now, we can see Rohit Bagh has attained his position on the social media platform as a role model for others too.

He is famous on Instagram with 126K followers and has a reach of 4 lakh on Facebook. Rohit Bagh is a prominent photographer too and we can catch a glimpse of his Instagram account where he showcases his photography skills.

He always keeps his followers updated about his life. He is a remarkable man with a great personality. He always gives value to others. His belief is that the most important thing in Digital Marketing is Content because it is the only thing that helps us to connect and we can spot that his content will always remain astonishing. His hard work, his ability to do, his passion, his sensational content make him one of the youngest and successful Digital Influencers.