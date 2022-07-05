Rita Jairath experiences paradise being a part of para powerlifting

You must have heard volumes of praises for powerlifting champions and athletes. Still, it is time you educate yourself about the real heroes! Para powerlifting is also called para-lifting. It is the adaptation of the sport of powerlifting for athletes with a disability or who are specially-abled. This sport challenges the athletes with one measure of a bench press. It is the most inspiring thing to watch, to look at the human spirit never falter once come what may! This is the story of how Rita Jairath, a team official and almost a motherly figure, shared the experience with the Indian Para-lifting team through the Asia Oceania Para-Powerlifting Championship in Korea.

Such sportsmanship in athletes is a mark of the undying spirit and sheer human will we have in us. We need to tap into it, and we will only achieve wonders. Rita Jairath comments, “I felt adrenalin coursing through me as we stepped into the airport bagging 22 medals in the competition!”. She shares her story of how exhilarating it felt to be part of this experience and how real it all felt, not just some competition you could view from your living room TV.

Her role in the event was so significant that our Indian heroes bagged several medals on that account. The training that these athletes have to go through is just as strenuous and, if not more intense than the ones regular powerlifting athletes have to go through. However, the training is not the only thing that matters – the D day and days leading up to the competition must be perfect for the athletes to be at their highest performance level.

As the Para-Powerlifting team set foot in Korea, their health needs to be in tip-top condition. The team officials are there to assist them, make them comfortable, and help them focus on the task. Because Para-Powerlifting is not at all easy. The athletes perform with super human strength, lifting weights almost three times their body weight. A team of power-packed heroes bagging medals for their determination and power! Manpreet won 4 Bronze medals, Paramjit bagged 2 Bronze medals, Joby secured 4 Gold medals, Farman brought home 4 Silver medals and 2 Bronze medals, Ashok won 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals, and finally Sudhir achieved 2 Bronze medals. All of it culminated in a mind-blowing TWENTY-TWO Medals for India. They have truly made our country proud.

Rita Jairath was overjoyed to be a part of this journey and was by their side every step. She knew how to guide them to success through the ups and downs. The motivator says, “Being a mother of a kid on the spectrum, I know how unspoken understanding communicates an acknowledgement of awareness about the life of each other. This was one of the best life experiences I have had, and I only wish the best for the Strong and Brave Para lifting team!”

With this, we hope to remember the indomitable human spirit of each of us, striding forward with purpose and goals and facing challenges steadfastly because people like Rita will always be there to guide you and make the path seem less rocky. More power to the India Para-Powerlifting team and more wins to the sport itself as it shines through and gets its deserving spot next to the Powerlifting category!