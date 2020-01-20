The world is currently being revolutionized by technology. In every nook and corner of the globe, computers have become a significant part of everyone’s lives.

Rishab Bhatt is a software and web developer who built his own website, ‘Simple.Savr’. It is a text and file-sharing website which has managed to get more than 60K users per month from all parts of the world.

As a child, Bhatt was always smitten by technology and he was curious to know what and why of technology. Keeping security in mind, his website is completely encrypted, meaning the user data stored is safe from all the threats.

Speaking about his website and what makes it different from others he said, “Simple.Savr is a website that allows people in the same network to share files and text without having to download or install any software. It’s different from other file-sharing sites as the files uploaded will only be available on your network, meaning that you could upload files on your phone and it will be instantly available on your laptop. You do not need to send any links or memorize any URLs; simply visiting the website’s home page will have all the files you uploaded ready for download.”

Apart from his website, he previously worked on a completely automated and encrypted crypto escrow platform (Coinsavr, Inc.).

The primary mission of Simple.Savr is to help and provide clean drinking water to children all over the world and it is done by the website’s 40% of the ad revenue. In the coming time, ‘Simple.Savr’ will be getting a big update with a completely new design, an API for developers, and many other features keeping the demand of the users in mind.

Some of the additional features include sharing notes and files which will be deleted immediately when a person opens it. The young technological geek has been bringing a lot of new things on the table and people are eagerly waiting for all the latest updates which his website will offer soon.