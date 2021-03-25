Many entrepreneurs often face multiple failed ventures before finding success, once they do they usually like to grow their niche to its maximum potential before doing something else. Baskal Korkis is a real estate investor and entrepreneur and he operates in stark contrast to his counterparts.

Learning from other people’s failures was a big reason Korkis attained success in real estate when he was very young. He began learning about real estate investing when he was just 14 years old. Korkis is now 35 and has numerous flourishing ventures under his belt. He purchased his first multi-unit home when he was 19 and currently owns 16 buildings in and around Tampa Bay as well as a wide range of other businesses that are perfectly aligned with his growing real estate portfolio.

He owns a rental company, an accounting firm, a financial services firm, an insurance agency that focuses on real estate investments, and a mortgage company that handles everything from A-Z for real estate investors. All of his businesses work in harmonious unison to smoothly facilitate the closing of any real estate deal. Korkis knows the intricacies of real estate investment due to his many years of experience. He has carefully planned the function of each of his companies to save precious time and money when closing a deal.

Now that Korkis is at the pinnacle of his success in real estate, he wants to educate others who seek to find the same prosperity as Korkis in real estate. He uses his Instagram and LinkedIn pages as educational tools and is also selling online courses—such courses that are not usually taught in school. He wants his students to gain knowledge as well as actionable methods that can be utilized in the formation of their future real estate ventures.

Unlike many teachers, Korkis has actually attained success in the subject he is teaching, making him a perfect example for his students. The fact that he owns multiple companies that work in cohesion lets him give expert advice on all angles of the real estate business, teaching his students the minor nuances that can lead to significantly increased profit.

Korkis continues to look for new opportunities to expand his powerful portfolio. He underscores the importance of knowing the future of every industry, staying ahead of the curve, and head and shoulders about his competitors. Complacency is not a part of his vocabulary.