Raymant Marwah: Carving a special place and name for himself in the music industry

Music industry has been one big home to many talented music artists. As a vertical, music industry has given tremendous loads of opportunities to many of these artists, not only providing them with livelihood but also giving them fame, recognition, and acceptance within the society. A closer look around us will tell us the real story behind how much talent is embedded in our country and also around the world. Different forms and genres of music is now gaining momentum among masses of audiences and listeners. The new age of audiences expects great level of creativity and innovation within different forms of music which keeps the music composers, singers and songwriters on the edge of their seats to create unique music. All the new music artists today have to tickle their creative bone in enthralling all listeners and attract them. We came across one such astonishing talent proving his prowess as an emerging music producer, Raymant Marwah.

Raymant is a music producer of a music label and owner of the Melody house. Been a music producer he has catered spell bounding music which has created an aura of his music. Melody house has catered engrossing music, some of their recent songs like – Prem Dhillon, Roka, Dreams Unfold, Pani Waangu, Viah Ch Gaah, Kareeb, Naseeba and many more are leading the chart for their creativite music art enhanced in the songs. Raymant is now becoming an international music personality for his work which shows his innate talent, creativity, pure music, and passion that gives consistent performance. Nothing can beat talent, skill, and determination for the work, which is perfectly shown by the Raymant.

Being the back bone of any project, Raymant has been putting great level of hard work in efficiently releasing a particular songs or album. He truly understands his role and plays it with ease to deliver desired results. We hope he continues to enthrall many more listeners around the world by releasing some mega hits in near future.