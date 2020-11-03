Meet Ray Pang Si Heng, a multi-talented businessman from Singapore. Having served in the Singapore Armed forces, Ray is now the founder of Speaker Agency and 8FigureClosers Agency, as well as the Co-Founder of Addicted2Success Academy.

The young businessman is looking forward to influencing and creating a positive impact on 10,000+ people globally through a powerful online network of authentic leaders by growing their audience and turning them into loyal, paying customers.

Ray is a graduate from Monash University, but it was during college that his involvement in sports, specifically football, helped set him up on his way to becoming an entrepreneur. It was his experiences during college that gave rise to him discovering his potential as a leader.

He started his career with a Fin-Tech start-up in the field of superannuation right after university. His was a “marketing associate” in the company, yet he was involved in multiple roles such as operations, finance, partnerships, executive meetings, strategy sessions, and many other hats.

Then came the moment of his awakening when he got fired from his job. It was then that he realized that the safety of having a decent 9-5 job was all an illusion.

After realizing that putting one’s future and possibilities at the mercy of just one company is not a wise choice, he quickly came to the conclusion that he had to find a way to make money in any condition. He then found a business coach, to start learning how to make money online by investing $3000 in his mentorship program. He broke the sales record there – going from $0 to $10,000 in under 31 days.

Later on, he partnered with Wade Foxx to rebrand Speaker Agenxy as Speaker Agency and scaled the business into a 7-figure entity. In March 2020, he collaborated with Joel Brown and launched Addicted2Success Academy. This also marked the completion of his 1st year as an entrepreneur.

His journey as a whole is awe-inspiring and highly motivational for upcoming and budding entrepreneurs and influencers. His message for the peeps is: “What too many entrepreneurs who get stuck in the same income level don’t realize is that when you want to get to the next level in your business, it’s not about putting in more time and effort. Instead, it’s about shifting your mindset and playing the game the smart way.”

Words of wisdom by the 25-year old serial entrepreneur and solid advice that can be used as a golden rule by everyone.