Ravi Soni, born and brought up in Jaipur, is currently residing in Bangalore. This young man is working with PR Agencies and behind specialised FB advertisements. In fact, one of his favourite hobbies includes watching movies and reading articles on successful people, Entrepreneurship, and so on.

Ravi Soni was not one of the common folks who shift directly to pursuing higher education just after the completion of their school. He had something else in mind, and this immediate plan would lead to great things. He was only 17 years old, in grade 11, when he indulged in the field of marketing. He began with Instagram for the first time and provided the skills he soon gained more than 10k followers in a very less time. Ravi has very refined strategies for these things.

He managed to complete his higher education from Jaipur and then Bangalore. It was rather difficult for him to manage all of this at once but he had flawlessly balanced it. It got better when one of his friends introduced him to e-commerce when he was 19 years old so that he could make a specialised advertisement for Facebook. Ravi decided to improve as well as polish his skills during the pandemic. He almost touched all the milestones in dropshipping. Most importantly, he had to invest 10k into shares so that he could make more out of it. In fact, he has managed to pull off this skill too in shares, to understand and make money from them.

There are a lot of things that Ravi Soni likes about working in this field of career. The number one thing is that he has the freedom to work without anyone to tell him about how he should do it and when he should do it. He is not bound by deadlines and he also has the financial freedom to do it. He has actually achieved a lot in dropshipping and also Instagram leveraging. Being a digital marketer has been one of the best things in his life, earning more than 500 clients’ comments that he has got because of his wonderful and accurate service. He does not really enjoy working for someone else and instead prefers working for himself because then he is his own boss. Having a nine-to-five job is not really his cup of tea.

Ravi has planned a lot for his future and wants to become a very popular businessman one day, his target being to raise funds and invest in his work apart from earning profits.