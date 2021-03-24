One of the important qualities that an entrepreneur should possess is of being a Risk-Taker. Every successful business owner in the world have reached where they are at because they took risks, they took chances. Similarly, Ravi Patel, an entrepreneur from Gujarat’s Vadodara climbed his ladder of success by leaving behind a good job.

Ravi Patel is the owner of the company Sync Web Solution. It helps bloggers/brands/companies with digital marketing services, SEO, branding and much more. But he started his venture after leaving his 9-5 job with a big IT sector.

Ravi Patel always knew that if he wants to be an entrepreneur and grow in his career, the risk is important. There is also an interesting reason why he decided to start a company that works for bloggers. In 2012, during his engineering days, Ravi Patel got to know about blogging and loved how it helps people to share their thoughts/write-ups.

Ravi Patel was a Computer Science Engineering student. He wanted to share his ideas and insights about his field with others. That’s when he got to know about Google’s blogging site. He was amazed by how it helps people to connect and that experience remained with him forever.

Ravi Patel says, “At that time, blogging wasn’t even a huge thing. It was 2012 when internet usage wasn’t this huge as it is now. 9 years later, my life has changed and I have learned so much about the internet. With my company, I am able to help many great bloggers and websites that have quality content.”