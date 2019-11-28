Rania Ali is one of the best names when we talk about emcees and presenters. She is an award-winning presenter recognized by the UAE Ministry of Economy. Her fluency in English, as well as the Arabic language, has seen her host many events and she is rightly called as the number 1 bilingual presenter in the UAE today. Born and brought up in the UAE, she is a certified TV presenter from the London Academy of Media Film and TV. Besides this, Rania also holds an MBA degree from the University of Wollongong, Australia with honours top of her class. A former corporate worker and an entrepreneur, she holds great expertise and has experience in the diverse fields of economics, banking, and finance. Her qualifications have helped her become the first choice for being a presenter at many corporate events in Dubai.

Rania has got several qualities including a charming personality, endless energy, and a passion for her work. She has impressed many royal families and high ranked government officials in the UAE and the Middle East region. One of the biggest highlights of her career is that she has continuously been a presenter for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE; and the ruler of Dubai for more than 6 consecutive years. Many of the top global brands who are the clients of Rania have been impressed by her work. To name a few, her clients include Samsung, Google, Jaguar, Porsche, Audi, LG, Unilever, Huawei, Government Of Dubai, Ethiad Airways and many other prominent names. She is also a phenomenal voice-over artist who is capable of recording in classic Arabic, Lebanese, Egyptian, and Khaliji which has made her the apt choice for TV and Radio voice-over recording.

On other occasions, Rania has hosted events for LIVE TV broadcasters. Moreover, she has not just restricted herself to hosting or anchoring. She is a communications consultant who has trained the CEOs of top companies on media training, presentation skills, and public speaking. Name any category of events, be it fashion shows, sports events, corporate events, product launch events, award ceremonies or social events, this talented MC has done it all.