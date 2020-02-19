Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME, who started rapping in 2005, is the only anchor in the world to customize rap music for brands, claim sources.

The word MC comes from the hip hop slang MC meaning master of ceremonies, Mic checker, and Move the Crowd. Back in the early 1970s in the Bronx, New York where hip hop was founded, MC would be the man on the mic who would get the party started.

He, along with a few handfuls of rappers found the Bombay hip hop scene when they would battle on the streets of Bombay, inspired heavily by 90’s and 00’s hip hop, heavily influenced by 2pac, BIG, Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, Ludacris, JayZ and more.

Raja switched to professional hosting in the year 2013 with India Bike Week being the first event and this was also his first stint with intellectual property. Little did he know that it was the start of a long term partnership!

Since IBW 2013, there was no looking back. After 7 years, his thirst for reinventing himself as an entertainer and his creative knack in collaborating ideas makes him to be arguably the first host in the world who also customizes music for his clients, be it for corporate with the ideas they want to translate to the target audience or the employees or social and wedding partners.

Thus, when on the stage, Raja hosts, raps, and entertains the audience.

Raja says, “All I need is one mic to do both and I love both sides of me and how amazed the audience gets when they see these two things coming together. The element of surprise for the audience and satisfaction for me as an artist/entertainer is a win-win both ways.”

Raja Mukherjee is one of the most sought after and reputed Emcees from the service industry. From festival IPs to corporates to weddings to custom music creation for brands and YouTube interview series, Raja has been into the industry for over a decade and is going strong with his ever charming talent.