The world is moving toward building a global society which comprises of people from diverse culture and nationalities. In the coming days, we will see more diverse people contributing to global communities. When it comes to the global diaspora, Indian people are amongst the most vibrant community out there. Indian people have contributed to art, culture, science, and now the political arena too.

On March 18th, 2021 name of another Indian was cemented in history as Rahul Kumar Kamboj has been officially elected as a city parliament member in Frankfurt, Germany.

Born in Alahar, Haryana, Rahul later moved to Frankfurt and became a successful computer scientist. Rahul had a successful career in a variety of industries including banking, automotive, and medical. He worked for the German Society of Internal Medicine (DGIM) as head of the member administration as well as federal data protection officer of Europe’s leading specialist society for over six years.

He was also a regular writer for the medical journal “DerInternist”. His keen interest in the IT industry led him to establish his own company in Kelsterbach. Rahul believes in giving back to the community and in the same spirit he regularly indulges in presenting a seminar on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK) Wiesbaden and is an official member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Examination Committee.

According to Rahul, he has always been a people’s person and regularly involves in cultural events, charitable aid projects, blood donation drive, and many more social activities. One of the biggest events organized by Rahul was the music and dance event “Sounds of Rainbow” in Kelsterbach which was attended by more than 700 guests involving prominent personalities such as the state parliamentarians Kerstin Geis (SPD), Sabine Bächle-Scholz (CDU), and the Indian consul general Raveesh Kumar.

His hard work and dedication toward cultural assimilation of Indian and German communities were recognized by Free Democratic Party (FDP) as he was appointed as “Stadtrat councilor” of the Kelsterbach city (Hessen state) in Germany from April 2016 to Dec 2019. Later He joined Freie Wahler Party in Jan 2020 and soon he was elected as ‘National Youth Vice President’ of the Party National wide in Sep 2020.

Believing in hard work and commitment toward the betterment of the country of Rahul, Freie Wahler Party entrusted him to contest election as their candidate from the Multinational City “Frankfurt Main” in 2021. The election was held on March 14th, 2021, and on March 18th, 2021 result was declared in which Rahul Kumar won with 160,000 votes in his favour which is a huge margin of fifty thousand over the next best candidate.

This is truly a landmark achievement for Indian people all around the world because it was the first time that an Indian origin person has won a city parliamentary member election in Frankfurt, Germany. Rahul gives the Indian diaspora, his family, friends, and party the credit his election wins and overwhelmed with the love and affection he got after his win.

Rahul further discusses the difference between elections in India and Germany is that in Germany each party contests for every seat in parliament so in the end, all the votes are counted in for the party and the person with the most votes is declared as an official Member of Parliament.

In this election, Rahul won against more than 30 candidates, and overall more than 300 people contested in the election. When asked about what will be the change for people and especially for the Indian community, Rahul adds that his core focus will be on solving common problems related to the city community.

He will work further bridging the gap between Indian and German communities and raise the visa issue faced by many Indians to higher authorities. His goal is to make society more inclusive and safe for everyone. He also wants to inspire youngsters to take an active interest in politics and be more aware of all the issues.

With Rahul in Parliament, it is expected that things will change for better for Indian people in Germany and all communities can hope for a better future under his leadership.