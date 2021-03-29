Some only dream of success while others get up every morning and make it happen. Those who work-hard consistently and with full dedication are the ones who make themselves recognised by the world. Many such struggling artists enter Bollywood almost every day but only those with true passion become the prominent names of B-town. One such rising artist of Bollywood is Raaj Sharma who is all set to launch his first music album.

Raaj Sharma is a new age all-around artist who can act, sing, compose music as well as can write super hit songs. He took music training from a prominent music school, Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Uttar Pradesh. He trained for 5 years in this school and then he started his career in music by performing in some live stage shows. He uses classical vocals in his music and is even compared to Sonu Nigam and Kumar Sanu for his outstanding musical skills.

Raaj is currently working on his debut music album “Chahaton Ki Baarish” in which he is working with a fabulous and flawless model and actress, Yashika Sondhi. Both artists are working too hard to make this album a big hit. This music album is sung, composed and written by Raaj himself and he has acted too. This album is directed by renowned music director Gurukhaab. The music video not only shows the talent of young artists but also projects the beautiful valleys of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Raaj Sharma is a young and talented artist who wanted to set up his career in Bollywood and with all his efforts and struggles he has set an example for others. He has put up a lot of hard work for his debut album and is hoping for the best response from the audience.