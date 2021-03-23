PSP Projects is a state of the art construction company that is striving to provide structures par excellence with its robust operations for over a decade.

The company has spearheaded several time-critical projects with in-depth details and consistently well-performing deliverables. The firm is also a step ahead in abiding by its various CSR initiatives.

By kickstarting various initiatives that are increasingly contributing to shaping the future of our nation, the children, youth and women are being targeted to provide such incentives that will empower these groups to lead a life of dignity.

The visionary founder of PSP Projects, Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel (known as PS Patel), has always been at the forefront of driving discourses on sustainability, women and youth empowerment along with a major focus on educating the masses.

He has been the pioneer of several such projects initiated in Gujarat where the vital issues of education, health, sanitation and environment have been put in the mainstream.

The PSP Foundation was incepted to provide a host of basic amenities to the needy like medical aid and education with the support of United First, an organization that has set a vision of adopting millions of underprivileged kids and youth to take their lives out of the dark by making these and their families self-dependent by providing them with quality digital education in 3 languages.

PSP Projects and United First thought of the possibility of 141 sustainable development abilities where more than 25000 minutes of top-notch course time will be made accessible for the youth to get furnished with pragmatic abilities which incorporate – Microsoft Office, C programming, Java programming, AutoCAD, English learning modules, liveliness, versatile programming, security, working web-based, working framework guides, data set, valuable PC abilities, online administrations, business abilities in 3 dialects namely English, Hindi and Gujarati.

The foundation is also striding successfully towards the alleviation of feminine medical problems, especially of those who are from low-pay gatherings via dissemination of sanitary napkins. They are likewise instructed about the best feminine cleanliness rehearses.

Through their environment-friendly initiatives such as adopting the UN sustainable goals and by coming up with new ideas to minimize waste and reuse materials, the firm is increasingly giving sustainability goals today. They have come a long way in impacting thousands of lives and continue to work towards the upliftment of the masses by a groundbreaking plan of actions built with precision.