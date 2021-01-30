Living her dream in this glorious era is Priya Kapur, a multi-faceted dynamic achiever who successfully dons many hats.

After completing her graduation in Mumbai and further aesthetic training with City and Guilds, UK, she set up her first venture – Priya Kapur – Makeup & Hair in 2005. She authored her coffee table book ‘Bridal Diaries’ (2013) while designing looks for editorials, celebs and brides.

With a successful stint of over a decade in the business of beauty, she founded ‘The Glocal Trunk’ (TGT) an online fashion jewellery retail platform (e-commerce – start-up) under her company Glocal Trunk LLP in 2016.

The Glocal Trunk (TGT) is a home-grown Indian jewellery brand borne out of co-founder Priya Kapur’s aesthetic vision. It is a fashion jewellery retail platform which creates a globally sourced local high-end bazaar experience for all types of jewellery.

The brand says it strives to discover, care and curate a sought after collection of styles, stones and metals from international jewellery designers and manufacturers from different cities like Paris, London, Greece, Milan and Istanbul to name a few. For a woman who cherishes her own personal style and for the love of tradition with a twist, all needs end here.

The brands CSR initiative TGT Growth Buys is a special non-profit platform on the official website for bringing out the talent and creativity of women artisans and differently-abled individuals by giving them a distinct category online to enjoy sales of their handmade and vocal for local products created by them.

“Our first concern is customer satisfaction followed closely with our meticulous curation of in-vogue and upcoming international fashion trends and jewellery pieces. Quality versus quantity is our motto hence we aim to stock limited fine pieces in each design to give our customers a unique experience. Our Signature & High Street jewellery and accessory ranges are available exclusively online or with select stores. Our one of a kind collections are designed by celebrated locally sourced global designers and are carefully selected to meet the demands of our Glocal’ clientele,” says the company founder and CEO.

TGT recently launched the ‘Stardust – Gold & White Collection’ for Valentine’s Day created with the finest jewels. It imbibes the purity of white with the solid sheen of gold as a perfect blend to weave a magical love story. The company believes this to be a treasure chest of love overflowing with the choicest earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces & much more.

The brand has been a go-to option for many women from India and worldwide since its inception in 2016. Receiving a grand welcome, the brand is humbled by the appreciation of returning customers. Their vast variety of jewellery online, choice of collections, their customer care and affordable pricing have been their USP.

Manifesting the vision of developing TGT as the trusted go-to destination for all fashion accessories, while maintaining the existent quality and price points, she’s now working on a private label under the banner.

Priya Kapur asserts that her journey has only just begun.