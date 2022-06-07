Presenting Rishab Singh, a Multi-talented Actor, Model, and Coach

Rishab Singh, on hearing this name most of you must have had a face in your mind, yes we are talking about the second runner-up of Mr. India Rishab Singh who is a very successful model and actor today, but not many of us know about his past life like, where is he from and how did he start his career. So you don’t need to think much about it because today we will be telling you everything about Rishab Singh.

Rishab belongs to Haryana and has bought up in Delhi itself, Rishab had decided at a very young age that he wanted to grow up to be a model and as soon as he completed his studies, he started his career in modelling. Rishab started from the scratch and didn’t know from where to start, slowly Rishab started moving towards his career and he started his career in 2017 by participating in Mr.India, where he got the second runner-up title, followed by which Rishab went to the Mr. world where he represented our country after that Rishab didn’t stop and just kept on going.

Rishab has worked with Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, and many more celebrities over the years. After that Rishab also opened virtual coaching to further improve the future of children and guide them in the world of television, where he trains the youth who aspire to be a model and actor. The idea of giving this virtual coaching came to Rishab’s mind because he saw that today’s youth are very much influenced by TV and want to make their career in it but there is no one to guide them, so Rishab took this responsibility, and today he is providing coaching a lot of modelling aspirants. Very soon Rishab is going to open his coaching classes where he will give live sessions to his students.

Rishab often says that being ready for the camera is as important as being ready for the world and being in front of the camera means you are coming in front of the world, so you need to be confident. Today Rishab has lakhs of fans and they all respect and love him very much. In the near future, Rishab will be seen in the two new TV serial in which he will be seen playing the lead character, about which he will disclose the details to his fans very soon.