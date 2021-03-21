Hailing as the top contenders of the fitness industry, offering impeccable services to fitness enthusiasts!

Plus Fitness, the Australian-based fitness franchise, started operating since 1996. In all these years, it has garnered multiple awards. The accolades and praise of the fitness enthusiasts have made Plus Fitness the synonym of success in the world of the fitness industry. With over 300 branches spread across the globe, Plus Fitness has made fitness an everyday phenomenon across multiple households. Aiming towards creating a fitter and healthier society, Plus Fitness has been offering exemplary services to all the fitness freaks out there.

Plus Fitness has a robust brand name that resonates strongly with fitness lovers. One of the main reasons behind its immense popularity is the affordability of its free structure. Also, the franchisees earn handsome profits – thanks to the experience and expertise of Plus Fitness. Lately, Plus Fitness has been declared as the top contenders in the global fitness sector. Plus Fitness is a one-of-a-kind fitness franchise company equipped with top-grade gym equipment and facilities, such as infrared saunas, effective group classes, etc.

Driving Factors behind Proliferation of Indian Fitness Industry

In the words of Siraj Lalani, the Master Franchisee of Plus Fitness, “There are six million active fitness enthusiasts in India spending around $400 annually on fitness services; thus, skyrocketing the Indian fitness industry to a whopping $2.6 billion market size.” Indian fitness, at present, is witnessing a great boom in terms of fitness. Siraj Lalani feels that the increase in the level of personal disposable income, as well as the ongoing gym culture, self-awareness, personalised fitness programs, etc., have further added to this fitness culture in India. Since consumers nowadays focus on their appearance, look, and body shape, Siraj believes that this is the best time to tap India’s fitness culture by offering facilities and features that have never been offered before.

Plus Fitness Plans to Expand its Network in India

Faiz Sopariwala, the Business Development Head of Plus Fitness, announced the investment of a whopping ₹75 crores in India that the company is planning to make in the upcoming five years. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the top ranking of Plus Fitness. This investment will be quite helpful in the proliferation of the fitness brand. And those fitness freaks who want to make it big in this field can enter the world of fitness entrepreneurship with the Plus Fitness franchisee.

Franchise Details

The expansive floor area of about 3000 to 6000 square feet

ROI is around 33% which is quite impressive

If you are wondering about the break-even period, know that it is somewhere around 2.5 years

The amount which is required for investment will be between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.75 crore

What Makes Plus Fitness Unique?

Plus Fitness is different from other fitness centres. The difference lies in its high-end, unique, and dedicated services for fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Plus Fitness offers multiple lucrative schemes for the members. One of these is the global membership facility. This feature allows a member to access any Plus Fitness gym across the globe. The attractive schemes and discounts keep the members encouraged and consistent like there is a 100% cashback offer for those who work out for 250 days in a year. Also, the competitive price band of Rs 14K to Rs 25K per year (depending on location) makes sure that the franchisees experience consistent membership sales and revenue.

Plus Fitness India – Bringing Transformation in the Indian Fitness Sector

Indian fitness entrepreneurs, as well as enthusiasts, have gained a lot from the exemplary services and offerings of Plus Fitness India. With its ultimate aim of making India a better place in terms of fitness and health, Plus Fitness is “working towards a healthier India.”