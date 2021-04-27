Completing over 2 years in a pandemic ridden world, it has become evident now more than ever how much prominence the digital world has gained lately. Paving the way for a whole new set of careers, this field has attracted all of this generation’s technological natives.

Apoorv Bhatnagar is just one of those mavericks–setting out on his entrepreneurial journey in the digital world alongside his partner Rohit Golia, as they co-founded The Plug Media, in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Over 2 years, The Plug Media has made waves in the digital marketing forum by executing over 700+ digital campaigns. Moreover, their impressive list of influencers and talents onboard has attracted over 200+ brands into joining forces with them. Achieving such affluence in such a limited period is no less than a herculean feat that these young entrepreneurs have managed to achieve.

As all classic premises go, the catch remains that success never came easy.

Instinct driven and passionate, Apoorv came to Mumbai with a vision, as many do. What set him apart from others was his vigour for entrepreneurship and his unwavering confidence. With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and over 18 months of experience as an artist manager, Apoorv had already made quite a name for himself in the industry, having worked directly with some digital behemoths from the get-go.

“I understood from the beginning that this field–albeit harbouring insane potential for growth–was also very chaotic. Prior experience prepared me to take all the necessary tough calls and figure out the right set of strategies to make The Plug Media advance forward,” stated Apoorv.

The most fascinating part of this journey is that its advent is based on a foundation of merely Rs 8,000. Apoorv explained, “We decided to start from investing Rs 8,000 to get the cogwheels of The Plug Media turning. We used those funds to buy the domain name and for other legal formalities. A lack of funds is a problem every startup faces, and how to overcome it is an entirely heuristic process. In our case, we made sure to utilise an aggressive communication strategy. Our pitching style and presentation is where we focused the most. As a result, all these collective efforts gave birth to The Plug media.”

He added that there is still a lot more he wants to achieve with The Plug Media.

Apoorv’s vigour and tenacious hustle found him a significant spot on the list of young entrepreneurs that built a company of his own right up from the scratch. Speaking on being his own boss, Apoorv states, “It’s more endearing than anything to watch a team grow under you and find your calling in this industry. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”