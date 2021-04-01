Working in the film industry is considered to be one of the most tempting and glamorous careers of the 21st century, but is the way to the zenith really going to be a cakewalk? Definitely not, with the success rate less than most of the other career paths it is really a difficult task to get into this profession.

So, should we stop dreaming and settle for less than we want? The answer is No again, “every dream matters” and Nandan Jha truly realize this. Jha believes that everybody has the right to do what he or she loves to do and hence he is revolutionizing the whole industry with his premier institute Placing Dreams.

Placing dreams is the highest-rated film institute in India after NSD and FTII. Well, it’s not just the ratings, all the care and hard work put in by the institute to nurture each and every dream is greater than every other aspect.

Jha himself belongs to a middle-class Indian family and hence he knows the struggle and immense hard work one needs to put in to make a name at such a competitive place. You cannot navigate through the stormy ocean without knowing the directions and Placing Dreams can be the compass in your journey by providing the mentorship one needs to make it in the ‘city of dreams’.

Placing Dreams provides the most unique training in the business by providing the on-shoot experience instead of just theoretically teaching. The students get to visit the live shoot which helps them to understand the exact implementation of concepts they learn. Furthermore, they get the invaluable opportunity to interact with Bollywood actors, directors, camerapersons, editors, scriptwriters, singers, and other technicians.

Students get to assist the experienced production houses and get the actual idea of the workplace. For bigger exposure students get to create documentaries and short films which are sent to the International Film Festival and the list doesn’t end here, they even get to attend regular workshops conducted by eminent celebrities. To test students’ progress, exams are also conducted which they need to pass to get promoted to another course.

Nandan Jha describes Placing Dreams as more like a family rather than just a regular institute, where every family member is equally important. From the best faculty to the most advanced facilities and technologies, this institute has it all.

Even with all the premium facilities this institute provides, unlike other big institutes like it, even a normal person from an average family can afford it which is surprising when we look at the money extensive nature of this industry.

Every year, 50 students get enlisted in this prestigious institution and start a new journey of their lives. So, Placing Dreams is actually placing the stepping stones for the enthusiasts. From acting, direction, writing, editing and filmmaking, Placing Dreams provides every type of course. Hence, the overall curriculum is undoubtedly enriching for every person studying here.

With the network of several successful ex-students working in the industry and the immense pace with which the institute is growing it is clear that Placing Dreams is one of the best film institutes, you can find in the country.