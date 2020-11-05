We learn the most when reality hits us hard. The global recession in 2020 has taught us the value of simple things in life. Many people lost their jobs, the education system became unreachable to remote area students, a huge number of deaths, economic crash, increasing prices of daily commodities turned the world upside down. The situation affected all the countries, but the developing countries suffered the most.

The Government is trying its best to help the people, but at a certain point of time, it was realized that keeping up the balance was not possible for the government single-handedly. Many people came forward on their own to serve people. One of them was Abdul Qadir Khan.

Abdul Qadir Khan is a 23-year-old MBBS student who belongs to a small village named Mahul in district Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Since childhood, he used to dream about helping needy people whenever he got a chance. He wanted to become a doctor, due to the nobility attached to this beautiful profession.

He worked hard to get to this position. After completing his schooling, Abdul Qadir Khan shifted to Kota, Rajasthan to study for the preparation of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate Medical students. After 2 years of tedious preparation, he managed to get admission into a medical college.

Abdul Qadir Khan wanted to do something great for society. He believes in the power of youth and thinks that only the youth can change the world. Be it medicine, treatment, or any essential thing, Abdul Qadir Khan always tries to reach out to the common, poor people. He believes that feeling for others is one of the greatest characteristics of human beings.

Abdul Qadir Khan finds happiness in the smile of others. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot of things and we should consider utilising these lessons in real life.

A small step of a man is one giant leap for mankind. Abdul Qadir Khan believes that we should always embrace the whole of humanity with affection, especially the poor and the weak.

Abdul Qadir Khan distributed basic ration to many families. He wishes to treat people free of cost in the near future and set an example in society.

During the global recession, everybody was put to a test. Abdul Qadir Khan found this time to help others and accomplished his dream. Abdul Qadir Khan, aspiring to be a doctor by 2022, is heading towards being the only doctor from his village who will settle and build his base for service in Mahul itself.

It is Abdul’s dream and Mahul’s hope to see a local build his base and be available for the needy at the ground level.

Dreaming is easy but making a dream come true isn’t. All of his dreams would not have come true without the guidance of his uncle (Liyaqat Ali) who also happens to be Mahul’s heart and soul as he is always present to lend a helping hand to the needy.