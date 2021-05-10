In today’s technologically advanced economy, the easiest way to start an online business for anyone with or without experience is through e-Commerce. It is probably the world’s largest and biggest opportunity in the 21st century. With the right mindset and effective proven and tested methods, it can be easy to start making money fast for anyone who sells actual, physical products. With the marketplace growing even bigger, more and more experts are starting to share their knowledge and craft in e-Commerce through training and coaching. One successful name in this line of expertise is Oriol Vignut.

CEO of Ecom Conquistadores, Oriol Vignut runs and manages one of the fastest-growing Spanish-speaking online commerce community, a family of people with similar goals, designed to allow you to advance to the next level. Ecom Conquistadores provides all the method, tools, systems and support for you to start making money in your first 30 days. Oriol and his team offer the biggest and craziest e-Commerce student success & income results of all Spanish-speaking industries by teaching marketing and results-focused scientific methods. The purpose of their training and coaching program is to provide students with a proven 3-step method that they can literally copy and paste and start earning from their laptop.

Before Oriol’s success in e-Commerce and his immense knowledge and skills in this industry, he was just another employee working hard to impress a boss who was very tough on him who eventually demotivated him and pushed Oriol to return to his dad’s construction business. Working as a Mechanical Engineer in his dad’s office, Oriol started bringing in clients and started earning handsomely. But in 2008, the construction market in Spain came trembling down because of a crisis. To make things worse, Oriol got into a bike accident and broke his neck. This caused him to stay at home for 3 months straight without having the ability to walk.

Trying to kill his boredom while recovering, Oriol Vignut started digging the Internet to learn more about e-Commerce. He started learning the industry and found a way to build stores and ship his products directly from the manufacturer. Oriol reached out to a brilliant young e-Commerce expert, Chris Waller aka King Comm, who eventually worked with him and invited him to Little Rock, Arkansas where they started travelling together while Oriol was earning his biggest income ever.

Things went by so fast, Oriol’s business was going great until one day he received a message that Chris was found dead. Oriol felt the need to continue Chris Waller’s legacy in helping other people find success in e-Commerce but in Spanish. So, Oriol started teaching e-Commerce and personal growth and founded Ecom Conquistadores. Soon after, Oriol hired 2 of his best students to be a part of his coaching program and it has been one of his best decisions ever. Now in 2021, Oriol and his team are focusing on growing their community by delivering the best e-Commerce results in the Spanish speaking market.