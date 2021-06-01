It’s very challenging to succeed as an entrepreneur these days. There’s obviously a lot of competition and at the same time, you must come with ideas that are innovative, creative and which connect with your customer base. Doing that is not going to be easy, which is why you want to adapt and ensure that yes, you can pursue growth and achieve excellence in the long run. That’s what Nipun Anand did, and he managed to achieve great results.

Nipun Anand is an entrepreneur that created the Zeal Global Group based in Delhi. The company was started right after ending his studies and he did want to make his father proud. This is one of the great things about Nipun Anand, the fact that he didn’t just want to have a successful father and feed off of that. Instead, he wanted to pursue success on his own, and he really managed to do that thanks to the lessons that he learned from his father.

His company is serving airlines and a variety of customers all over the globe while delivering supply chain and logistics solutions. In addition, the company has diversified its customer base, while also bringing in a multitude of different services and solutions. On top of that, they are now focused on GSSA cargo solutions exclusively, in order to provide customers with better and more comprehensive solutions. It really is a great opportunity and one that you do not want to miss.

With his business, Nipun Anand is trying to assist SMEs in growing by making social commerce via Teleport India faster and more convenient. He appreciates all the support from his father, and he really wants to show that everyone is able to achieve success in everything as long as they commit to excellence and pursue the things they love.

There are lots of things to learn from Nipun Anand as well. The fact that he didn’t want to just stay and relish someone else’s success is commendable. A lot of people would do that in a heartbeat. Instead, he started to focus more and more on the idea of reaching great results and tremendous success. It’s definitely not going to be easy, especially when you create a new business. But the truth is that you get to access some really nice results, and the outcome itself is among some of the best every time.

Nipun Anand never took anything for granted and he always worked very hard to achieve the things he had in mind. He understood that nothing would stand in his way, and if he worked hard, then the payoff would be huge. That’s why he created Zeal Global and constantly innovated with the company. This ended up bringing tremendous results and an amazing way for the company to grow and expand in the long run. Plus, he also got to fulfil his dream of being an entrepreneur, which is amazing in its own right.