Night Walker, Ultimate Energy Drink – Move Through Life with Real & Nutritious Ingredients

The real energy is not what you get from artificial sugar but what you gain from real and nutrient-loaded ingredients. Europe-based energy drink brand Night Walker has created a niche for itself in India thanks to its great ethics regarding quality.

Night Walker is a 100% vegetarian and non-alcoholic beverage that is formulated using energy-inducing ingredients and vitamins. It does not contain any preservatives or artificial sugar. The ingredients in this energy drink are carefully selected to provide you with vigour, energy, and focus on performing the tasks you want.

Night Walker is certified by the European Agency and also comes with Halal certification. It has also been approved by FSSAI.

Night Walker is becoming a rage in all age groups of India, especially youngsters, because it helps you move through life in style. Night Walker is the drink you want to have in your bag if you are an athlete, student, or busy professional always on the go. The energy drink came with a promise to reenergize and revitalize you, thus allowing you to focus, concentrate, and perform in a highly competitive world. Night Walker is your answer for a hectic day or schedule.

Along with quality, the credit for the brand’s popularity in India also goes to the great leadership that has been managing it.

“We introduced Nightwalker in India in late 2021, since after that we have seen a significant increase in the sales even during the pandemic period. We hope to double our sales in the current financial year in India. I thank our Indian partner for the excellent performance and their efforts in India.” said Mr. Surreya Goker Orge, Director of European Region.

The brand is already popular in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Gujrat, Kolkata and Uttarakhand; it will soon be launched in Goa Karnataka and Hyderabad.

Nightwalker made its presence in the recently held event of Femina Miss India 2022 as an Energy Drink Partner. The grand event was decorated with big Bollywood celebrities.

Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the title of Femina Miss India 2022.