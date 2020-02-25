Traveling is fun. Traveling is surprising as you never know what is in store for you. Talk of bespoke itineraries or seeing a place like a local, taking a group trip or solo, travel is the new trend amongst the youth.

With hundreds of travel companies in the picture, differentiating from the league stands one such company, which sorts all your travel woes with heart- On His Own Trip.

On His Own Trip is thoroughly dedicated to experiential group trips for young adults between the ages of 18 – 40. From group bonding to pushing people for trying new, crazy things; from a midnight walk in the mountains to dancing in the middle of the road; from sitting beside the stream to sliding in the snow; OHOT takes care of everything that Millenials seek. On His Own Trip highly emphasizes on bringing all the people, timid or crazy, reserved or extrovert on the same platform through varied activities. On this trip, you will find joyful faces traveling, caring, sharing their life stories, and bonding over the same, tackling fears, and chasing dreams.

OHOT was founded by Neeraj Narayanan, an MICA alumnus, in the year 2014. Neeraj or Captain Nero, as he is known to all his trippers, quit his corporate job in 2013 and went backpacking to Europe. That year, he ran with the bulls in Spain, got chased by a bear in a forest in Croatia, got lost in a forest in Thailand for three nights; deep-sea soloed in the South China Sea, and this was just the beginning of his adventurous core. A year later, as the stories got popular, he started leading group trips which later on grew and became one of the most preferred travel companies for Indian youth- On His Own Trip.

There are four trip leaders in the team that led 68 trips in 2019, covering some of the most beautiful places in India, South East Asia, and Europe. Their trip leading style – candor ability to get everyone to have crazy adventures and deep conversations alike, has endeared trippers to Neeraj and his trip leaders, creating a tribe of loyalists who have not only done several trips but are active brand ambassadors too.

In both 2018 and 2019, almost all their trips were sold out. Often these trips are sold out months in advance. It is heartwarming to see that 65 percent of their trippers are women, and a huge number of these trippers come solo. The brand is looking to expand, and do 100 group trips in 2020.

Founder Neeraj Narayanan recently announced, “It is our constant endeavor to bring new, beautiful destinations to the Indian travel industry and to continuously evolve, innovate and raise the bar. Last year, we were very happy to see that our trips to Nagaland, Dzukou Valley, The Balkans found a massive response and this year we want to take young Indian adults to Kazakhstan, Peru, possibly even Antarctica.”

On His Own Trip unveiled its early 2020 travel calendar just recently. Among the new additions are an exciting trek to Annapurna Base Camp, an eye-popping gorgeous trip to Croatia Montenegro, and the Slovenian countryside, and a holiday to beachy paradise – Lakshadweep!