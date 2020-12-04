Great concepts are continually thought and dreamed of. But they are also susceptible to being killed by two things. The first is a lack of initial investment. After all, a concept without someone to make it into reality is just that: an abstract thought. Nathan Corn’s great concept first began when he noticed a problem at his workplace.

His co-workers —completely immersed in their work — would frequently skip meals.

Something that even Corn found himself doing without even thinking about it.

After his initial observation, Corn then realized that if he was having a problem sticking to a daily, healthy diet when pressed for time, then surely others were having this problem as well.

This realization was the beginning of the concept that eventually became his company: FlexPro Meals. As a concept, Corn envisioned FlexPro as the harmonious union between convenience for the average worker and a healthy meal filled with proteins, goods carbohydrates, and fresh vegetables.

He also wanted it to be a union inclusive of those on special diets, such as the keto diet.

Small Beginnings Eventually, FlexPro migrated from Corn’s mind into a local commissary located in Kansas City. Within this first workspace came Corn’s experiments with different recipes, trial and error methods for preserving and shipping meals to customers, and perfecting each meal’s nutritional profile.

Thanks to Corn’s friends, word about FlexPro then began to spread, and with it, numerous referrals. Seven years later, FlexPro has now outgrown its humble beginnings in that commissary and transformed into a fifty million dollar business run by Corn and a team of thirty-five people, with each making their own payroll.

Customer Satisfaction Remains Top Priority for FlexPro The growth has shocked Corn, who’s observed that there was a nearly 300% increase in customer subscriptions just last year. When asked what set FlexPro apart from other meal preparation companies, Corn pointed firmly to his policy of making customer satisfaction his number one priority. In other words, going above and beyond to put out a superior service, taking customer feedback into account, and truly understanding why a customer was or was not satisfied.

This near obsessive dedication to the quality of FlexPro has even garnered the attention of influencers, who often stick with the meal service long after brand representation.

While much of the success is attributed to Corn, Corn believes the real credit lies with his internal team, who he believes mirrors his own dedication to the FlexPro concept. However, a great concept that’s been invested in can also be killed by a second thing – inflexibility.

Businesses are formed and created each and every day. But only a great business can withstand being in less than optimal circumstances.

When he entered the meal service industry, Corn knew he was entering into a cut-throat industry. He also knew that not everyone could be satisfied, no matter how times a customer’s problem was addressed. Like any growing company, FlexPro has faced its share of hurdles.

From bad press, to delayed deliveries due to problematic shipping partners, to vying for the attention of customers in the competitive meal prep industry, FlexPro has taken on each challenge in stride.

By working together, Corn and his team have taken on each challenge, and used it to make FlexPro even bigger and better than it had been before.

Another key to FlexPro’s success has been its effective use of digital marketing, priding itself on having a high financial ROI by using effective social media campaigns. Corn’s hard work and resiliency shows how much faith he has in FlexPro, both as a concept and as a fully realized business. He believes that the service’s quality more than speaks for itself.

Currently, FlexPro’s easy to navigate website lists all available meals, each with easy to read nutritional information and catering to anyone ranging from those on the keto diet to those watching their calorie intake.

Their meals are affordable, they ship all their new orders on the same day, and each on next day air. FlexPro Meals: a great concept that’s not only delicious, but one your body will thank you for.