Entrepreneurial passion is often viewed as both a strength and weakness and the decision to pursue entrepreneurship leaves many anxious at the crossroads. For Nabeel Ahmad, it proved to be his strength. Having dropped out of college to chase his dreams, he was able to successfully surpass this dilemma. The 22-year-old serial entrepreneur is currently an internationally recognized marketing expert, a TEDx speaker, a contributing writer for over 30 world-renowned publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Yahoo News, Business2Community etc., and the founder and CEO of 5 successful companies. Recently, he was one of the youngest entrepreneurs to be featured in Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of inspiring entrepreneurs to watch in 2020.

Having acquired sufficient knowledge of marketing early on, Nabeel began to offer digital marketing services to various businesses. Combining his knowledge with his business acumen, Nabeel founded Vertabyte to cater to the increasing number of clients. It is a full-service digital agency that partners with clients to drive their business outcomes. He works closely with businesses to craft personalized solutions relating to website development, brand management, marketing, and more. Employing more than 100 people from around the world, Vertabyte has laid down its blueprint for success and global recognition.

Vertabyte partners with various businesses and works around their digital needs. It has a three-branched approach to offering its services: Development, design, and growth. This way, Vertabyte is able to classify its affairs while maintaining clear communication with each department. Nabeel staunchly believes that the success of a business is dependent on its ability to stay organized and uphold effective communication.

Nabeel also ventured into launching a media platform with the purpose of building a strong and varied network of media brands around different niches inclusive of topics relating to technology, health, business, entrepreneurship, and more. Within 2 days of its official launch, The Hustler’s Digest was able to gain 100 guest contributors who were willing to undertake the task of writing content for the website. The platform aims to provide valuable content for business-minded people. Nabeel hopes to use the growing network of media brands to power marketing campaigns for his clients.

The digital marketing specialist believes that a strong business needs more than just an idea; it needs a strong business model, effective viral marketing, and a resilient PR strategy. He trusts that all the effort that a company does boil down to the image it portrays to the rest of the world. To help businesses control the image they portray, Nabeel founded Mogul Press, a PR agency that specializes in strategic media placements. Through this agency, he has helped startups, companies, and entrepreneurs grow their influence and improve their credibility by using the power of strategic media placements.

Having achieved multifold success, Nabeel is on his way to the creation of an international business empire. He envisions to scale his businesses even further in the upcoming years and is expected to launch a social discovery network in some time as his next venture, something that he has been working on for the past 2 years. He said, “This social discovery network is going to be my main business and it will be a game-changer.”

He has truly taken the internet by storm. The success Nabeel achieved at such a young age serves as an inspiration for many to think big and follow their dreams.