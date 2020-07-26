Every day when we scroll through social media, we come across a handful of influencers and travellers who are sharing their journey. But hardly we come across someone who possesses multiple skills. Milad JT is one of those multi-faceted personalities. He is a Traveler, Musician, Investor, and emerging Entrepreneur.

He had been a guitar player who dreamt of travelling the globe playing music. He has his roots in Rafsanjan, Iran and has established a lot of strong connections in the music industry.

He has spent many years travelling and performing around the world. Milad has closely observed the events behind the curtain which helped him to develop an Entrepreneurial mind and gave the idea to invest in Music Festivals around the world and even hosting his own Music Festival in Turkey which would be taking place in 2021.

Milad believes travelling has made an enormous amount of impact on his life.

He mentioned a few:

Travelling makes you more social. You learn to make friends out of strangers and get more comfortable talking to new people. You’re going to feel a lot more confident in your ability to achieve anything you set your mind to. You will develop adaptability in every situation.

Travelling will make you smart. You’ll learn about people, history, and culture, and arcane facts about places some people could only dream about. In short, you’ll have a better understanding of how everything works.

Milad has shared very thoughtful experiences that might motivate us to travel more.

