Bollywood publicist Dale Bhagwagar practically invented the music PR segment in India for independent publicists when he handled the media for all the top singers in the music industry, followed by PR for around 80 music albums and numerous singles and music videos.

The publicist’s clients have included some of the best names such as Bhangra King Daler Mehndi, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Ghazal Queen Penaz Masani, Princess of Pop Anaida, Ghazal King Pankaj Udhas, Indie-pop rap star Style Bhai, Melody Kings Nadeem-Shravan and Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma.

Prior to this, only those publicists belonging to PR departments of music companies could promote multiple music albums. No independent entertainment PR agency in Mumbai or freelance publicist was able to promote quantity in terms of music albums or songs. However, Dale Bhagwagar changed all that.

He also worked for a number of music companies as an independent publicist and even handled the music publicity for more than 30 Bollywood movies.

Thus, he ended up breaking a record of being the only independent publicist who has promoted more than 80 music albums and some 20 singles and music videos.

He has also handled music PR and media publicity for varied music companies, music videos, singers, musicians, music albums, music composers, movies, songs and singles in India. He has publicised the music of top names such as Aadesh Shrivastava, Amit Trivedi, Anand Raj Anand, Anu Malik, Ashutosh Pathak-Dhruv Ghanekar, Babbu Maan, Bappi Lahiri, BC Smith, Brooklyn Shanti, Dr Zeus, Gurdas Maan, Hans Raj Hans, Himesh Reshammiya, Ila Arun, Ismail Darbar, Jagjit Singh, Jatin-Lalit, Jazzy B, John Stewart, Karthik Raja, Nadeem-Shravan, Nikhil Vinay, Nitin Raikwar, Rajesh Roshan, Ranjit Barot, Sandeep Chowta, Sanjeev Darshan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Shantanu Moitra, Sukhwinder Singh, Talvin Singh, Tarali Sharma, Uttam Singh, Viju Shah, Vipin Mishra, Vishal-Shekhar, Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan and the legendary music composer Naushad, who has been conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Bhushan.

Dale has also handled the media promotions for the music company Tips Industries Limited, musical serials like Deewane To Deewane Hai (Zee TV) and Geet Gaataa Chul (Zee TV), Shilpa Shetty’s international musical Miss Bollywood, the US-based philanthropy musical group Flute Theory, SS Ballet Academy, as well as book PR for renowned journalist-cum-author Chaitanya Padukone’s book RD Burmania: Pancha Memoirs. All this has made Dale Bhagwagar stand out as the best music PR in India, Mumbai.

For the record, the publicist’s Mumbai-based PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has also handled the media for around 300 personalities, including names such as Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpai, Rakul Preet Singh and films such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On. The PR firm has also handled the post-release PR for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi… Mil Gaya.